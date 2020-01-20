-$0.04 EPS Expected for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Actinium Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. 3,216,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,892. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.71.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

