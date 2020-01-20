$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.01. Identiv reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Identiv during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Identiv by 707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Identiv by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Identiv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Identiv stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. Identiv has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $106.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

