Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.65

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.65 and last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 101430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.24.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZURVY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Zurich Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.