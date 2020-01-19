ZTCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.02 Million (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last week, ZTCoin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. ZTCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.67 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZTCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZTCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00035734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.53 or 0.05644026 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00026505 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00033560 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00128613 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001193 BTC.

About ZTCoin

ZTCoin (ZT) is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZTCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZTCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.