Zipper Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.19 Million (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Zipper has a market cap of $1.84 million and $1.19 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, FCoin, DigiFinex and OKEx. During the last seven days, Zipper has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00041499 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000724 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Zipper Profile

ZIP is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io . Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDCM, FCoin and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

