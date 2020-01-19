Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $48.83 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, Binance and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,128,358,177 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,836,891,024 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Binance, Koinex, DragonEX, Coinone, Hotbit, BiteBTC, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Zebpay, OTCBTC, AirSwap, Upbit, DEx.top, Korbit, BitMart, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, HitBTC, Bithumb, Kyber Network, DDEX, BitForex, Tokenomy, FCoin, Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io, Coinhub, Bitbns, OOOBTC, Huobi and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

