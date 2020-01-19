ZeusNetwork 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.00 (ZEUS)

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded 36% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One ZeusNetwork token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Crex24 and STEX. In the last seven days, ZeusNetwork has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. ZeusNetwork has a market cap of $25,527.00 and $14.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00040090 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004973 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000583 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000142 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ZeusNetwork Profile

ZEUS is a token. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ZeusNetwork is zeusfundme.com . ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus

ZeusNetwork Token Trading

ZeusNetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeusNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeusNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

