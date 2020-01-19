Zetacoin (ZET) Market Cap Achieves $188,556.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $188,556.00 and approximately $11,345.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and Novaexchange.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,122.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.84 or 0.03791163 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00613118 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00016074 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000410 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,930,216 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Novaexchange and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

