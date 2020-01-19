Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLNY. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Colony Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Colony Capital stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. Colony Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.