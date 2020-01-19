Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,383 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.58. PBF Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $37.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $163,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,292,385 shares of company stock valued at $71,434,520 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 target price on PBF Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Cowen upgraded PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.30.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

