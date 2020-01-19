Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,986 Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,986 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 113.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities downgraded Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $142.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.43.

Shares of EXPE opened at $111.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.92 and its 200 day moving average is $123.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Samuel H. Altman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $260,468.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.