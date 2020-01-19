Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 28,889 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,889 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,273,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after buying an additional 391,653 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after buying an additional 233,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Retail Properties of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.71 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.08%.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.