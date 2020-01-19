Zeepin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,680.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 36.6% lower against the dollar. Zeepin has a market cap of $600,987.00 and approximately $1,680.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, HitBTC and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.03 or 0.03015131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00197946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00127124 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

