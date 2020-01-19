ZClassic Hits Market Cap of $1.59 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $1,829.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002285 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00578592 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00120232 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00129336 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000791 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

