Zacks: Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $17.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Silvercrest Asset Management Group an industry rank of 32 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 44.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,280. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $27.85 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

