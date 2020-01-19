Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCMD. BTIG Research restated a positive rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.71.

TCMD traded down $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.82. The company had a trading volume of 224,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,973. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.04, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.17. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.85.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $215,962.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $107,974.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,625.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,278 shares of company stock worth $1,862,867 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 21.2% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,745,000 after buying an additional 235,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,386,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 99,831 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 528,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 63,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 46,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

