Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get Remark alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Remark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ MARK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 187,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,432. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Remark will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the third quarter valued at $644,000. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Remark (MARK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.