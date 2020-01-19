Zacks Investment Research Lowers Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets implantable prosthetic devices to restore some functional vision to blind patients. The Company provides Argus II system, an implantable neurostimulation device for the treatment of outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is headquartered in Sylmar, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Second Sight Medical Products in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Second Sight Medical Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ EYES traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 25,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,710. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.83. Second Sight Medical Products has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 201.34% and a negative net margin of 743.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Second Sight Medical Products will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

