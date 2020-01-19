Zacks Investment Research Lowers Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other research firms have also commented on MYOV. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Myovant Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.46.

MYOV traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.88. 753,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,057. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $26.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $295,729.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,983.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 179,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $3,304,318.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,623,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,849,576.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,046,099 shares of company stock worth $61,228,506 and sold 46,144 shares worth $711,963. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 24.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

