Zacks Investment Research Lowers Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Meet Group, Inc. is a social media technology company. It offers information sharing, social interaction and mobile application development services. The company’s app consists of currently MeetMe (R), Skout(R), Tagged(R) and Hi5(R). The Meet Group Inc., formerly known as MeetMe Inc., is headquartered in New Hope, Pennsylvania. “

Get Meet Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MEET. Aegis reissued a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a report on Sunday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Meet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Meet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Meet Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.71.

NASDAQ:MEET traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,151. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $405.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.54. Meet Group has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $52.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Meet Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,993. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Meet Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 177,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Meet Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Meet Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Meet Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Meet Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meet Group (MEET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.