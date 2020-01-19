Zacks Investment Research Lowers Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Get Limoneira alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Limoneira from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Limoneira from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of LMNR stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $20.67. 58,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $369.29 million, a PE ratio of -55.86, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $36.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

In other Limoneira news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $126,886 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the third quarter worth $1,104,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Limoneira by 29.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Limoneira by 17.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Limoneira by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Limoneira by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.