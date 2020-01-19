Zacks: Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also assigned Computer Task Group an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have commented on CTG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $5.89. 37,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $88.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $6.48.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. Computer Task Group had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 571,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 44.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth $56,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 36,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

