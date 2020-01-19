Zacks: Brokerages Expect Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.21). Movado Group had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NYSE MOV traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 247,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $40.21. The company has a market cap of $460.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 507,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after buying an additional 18,234 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth $7,437,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 80,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 176,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

