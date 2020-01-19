Zacks: Brokerages Expect Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. Infosys reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Infosys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on INFY. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC grew its position in Infosys by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 44.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 56.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,604,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,632,017. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

