Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.48. Ichor posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ichor to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.35. Ichor has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $884.49 million, a P/E ratio of 142.89 and a beta of 2.79.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

