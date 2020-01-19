Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.80. Paycom Software reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.33.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,764,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Paycom Software by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,430,000 after acquiring an additional 66,489 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $4,104,000. Seeyond acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $2,114,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAYC traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $296.24. The stock had a trading volume of 310,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.14. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $133.26 and a 1-year high of $297.53. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

