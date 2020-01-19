Zacks: Analysts Set $120.00 Target Price for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $120.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Barrett Business Services an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBSI shares. BidaskClub lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

In related news, COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $498,258.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,037.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael L. Elich sold 2,026 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $192,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,993,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,148 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 44.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth about $528,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 15.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 304.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.19. The company had a trading volume of 40,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,706. The company has a market capitalization of $681.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $58.21 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.87.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

