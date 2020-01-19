Zacks: Analysts Expect Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 15.15%.

WNEB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $252.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $10.18.

In related news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $28,469.58. 5.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,713,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,002,000 after buying an additional 28,118 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 312,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 26,087 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

