Zacks: Analysts Expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.53. UDR posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.45 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UDR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

In other news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,343,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,080,355,000 after buying an additional 1,285,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,438,000 after buying an additional 1,000,436 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in UDR by 488.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,560,000 after purchasing an additional 935,032 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in UDR by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,386,000 after purchasing an additional 786,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in UDR by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,805,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,841,000 after purchasing an additional 433,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43. UDR has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $50.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

