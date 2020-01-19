Zacks: Analysts Expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) to announce $17.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.42 million and the highest is $22.60 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $26.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $64.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $70.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $111.07 million, with estimates ranging from $55.10 million to $240.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.33% and a negative net margin of 159.12%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

NASDAQ:SGMO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.37. 1,684,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,894. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,621.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 438.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

