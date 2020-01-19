Zacks: Analysts Expect Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.55 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDS. Scotiabank raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.95.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,418. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $430.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Precision Drilling by 53,250.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 31,418 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Precision Drilling by 363.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 39,385 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP raised its position in Precision Drilling by 56.4% in the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 124,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

