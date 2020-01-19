Zacks: Analysts Expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. MGM Resorts International reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Nomura upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $34.54. 7,306,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,086. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $9,451,800.00. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 79,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $2,324,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 212.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 75,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 456,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

