Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) will report $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $104.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research set a $31.00 price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,411. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $700.68 million, a PE ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.98. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $32.58.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.