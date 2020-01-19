Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) to Post -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.48). U.S. Silica posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,450%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.08 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLCA. B. Riley dropped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen cut U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays cut U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Johnson Rice cut U.S. Silica from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Charles W. Shaver purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $179,290 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SLCA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,657,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $18.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

