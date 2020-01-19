Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce sales of $52.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.89 million and the highest is $52.30 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $48.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $205.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.72 million to $206.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $211.53 million, with estimates ranging from $210.80 million to $212.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEBO. ValuEngine cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $164,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Rogers sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $35,380.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,106 shares of company stock worth $495,312. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 31.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEBO stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $34.61. The stock had a trading volume of 35,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.77. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $35.11.

Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

