Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.65 Million

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020 // Comments off

Analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) will post sales of $130.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mack Cali Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.12 million. Mack Cali Realty reported sales of $132.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will report full year sales of $524.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $517.24 million to $530.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $500.05 million, with estimates ranging from $494.84 million to $505.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mack Cali Realty.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.04). Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

NYSE CLI traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $23.56. 493,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06. Mack Cali Realty has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 3.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 230,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mack Cali Realty (CLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.