Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.65 Million

Analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) will post sales of $130.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mack Cali Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.12 million. Mack Cali Realty reported sales of $132.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will report full year sales of $524.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $517.24 million to $530.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $500.05 million, with estimates ranging from $494.84 million to $505.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mack Cali Realty.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.04). Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

NYSE CLI traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $23.56. 493,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06. Mack Cali Realty has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 3.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 230,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

