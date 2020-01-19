Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.40. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

HR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.55. 475,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,629. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.05, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.27.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $340,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,056,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,972,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,707 shares of company stock valued at $769,539 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $176,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 857.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.