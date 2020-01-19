Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.16. GreenSky reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.68 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in GreenSky by 53.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in GreenSky by 35.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 82,807 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in GreenSky by 145.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GreenSky by 36.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSKY traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 462,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,011. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $16.42.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

