Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Godaddy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.52. Godaddy reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Godaddy.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $760.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Godaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Godaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

GDDY traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $72.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,285. Godaddy has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 109.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.30.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 11,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $851,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,177,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $61,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,902 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Godaddy by 80.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Godaddy during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Godaddy during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Godaddy by 40.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

