Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) to Announce -$1.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) will report earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.13) and the lowest is ($1.52). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.93) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($4.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.57) to ($4.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share.

GBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura lifted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.19.

In related news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $104,352.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,003.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $73,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 937 shares in the company, valued at $73,554.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,490 shares of company stock worth $7,020,482. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,775,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,258,000 after purchasing an additional 485,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 205,785 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,707,000 after purchasing an additional 572,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,271,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,069,000 after purchasing an additional 392,104 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.76. 809,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,820. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $87.54. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

