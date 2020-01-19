Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.19. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DASAN Zhone Solutions.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 million.

DZSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 target price on DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DASAN Zhone Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other DASAN Zhone Solutions news, CEO Il Yung Kim acquired 12,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $94,722.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,722.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Yim acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 771.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DZSI traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 117,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.51 million, a PE ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

