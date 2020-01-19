Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) will report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. CyrusOne posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $81.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.77.

In other CyrusOne news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at $22,490,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,539 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,068. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4,750.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 36.4% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of CONE stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 523,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,412. CyrusOne has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.27, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.42%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

