YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) to post $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for YRC Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. YRC Worldwide reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will report full-year sales of $4.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow YRC Worldwide.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 72,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 824,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 240,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 30,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,125,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,675. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. YRC Worldwide has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $8.67.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

