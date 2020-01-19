YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.82.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $68.56 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $291.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

