XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $112.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on XPO. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded XPO Logistics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.71.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $94.64 on Thursday. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $96.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.89 and its 200 day moving average is $73.80. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.48.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 252,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $21,261,303.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 552,900 shares of company stock worth $46,723,803 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 234,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

