Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Receives $31.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XPER shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Xperi by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 244,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Xperi by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 276,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 43.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

XPER traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.71. 861,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,165. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $923.96 million, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.29.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million. Xperi had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xperi will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

