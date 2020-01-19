Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $106.00 target price on the programmable devices maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $115.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on XLNX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.48.

Xilinx stock opened at $102.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.62. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1,957.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,772,529 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $326,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,720,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,227 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,058 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $315,561,000 after purchasing an additional 869,096 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2,219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 716,904 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $84,537,000 after purchasing an additional 685,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,193 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after purchasing an additional 382,428 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

