XDNA (XDNA) Market Capitalization Reaches $122,533.00

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, XDNA has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One XDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. XDNA has a market cap of $122,533.00 and approximately $417.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XDNA Coin Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 4,806,197 coins and its circulating supply is 4,775,393 coins. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDNA’s official website is xdna.io. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XDNA Coin Trading

XDNA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

