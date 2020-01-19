Xaar (LON:XAR) Receives Under Review Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their under review rating on shares of Xaar (LON:XAR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of LON:XAR opened at GBX 47.30 ($0.62) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.39. Xaar has a 12-month low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 161.80 ($2.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Xaar Company Profile

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Product Sales, Commissions and Fees; and Royalties. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3d printing systems, inks and fluids, and systems components.

