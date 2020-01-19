WPP’s (WPP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,175 ($15.46) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,125 ($14.80).

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 985 ($12.96) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WPP to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,118.67 ($14.72).

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,034.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 986.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 791 ($10.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28).

In other WPP news, insider Mark Read sold 4,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.94), for a total value of £47,605.92 ($62,622.89).

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

